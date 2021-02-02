Justin Bieber leads music nominees for 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

He’s been a star for over ten years, but the kids still love Justin Bieber. He’s the leading music nominee for this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Justin has four nods overall, including favorite male artist, favorite song for “Yummy” and favorite music collaboration for both “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper, and “Lonely,” featuring Benny Blanco.

Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, BTS and Selena Gomez have two nominations each, as do Drake and BLACKPINK.

Other nominees include Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Post Malone and The Jonas Brothers.

The 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards, hosted by former Nickelodeon star and current Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, will air live on March 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Here is the full list of music nominees:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Drake

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey

“Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

“Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG

“Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd

“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift

“Dynamite” by BTS

“Toosie Slide” by Drake

“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes

“Yummy” by Justin Bieber

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.