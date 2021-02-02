Justin Bieber leads music nominees for 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

He’s been a star for over ten years, but the kids still love Justin Bieber. He’s the leading music nominee for this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
Justin has four nods overall, including favorite male artist, favorite song for “Yummy” and favorite music collaboration for both “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper, and “Lonely,” featuring Benny Blanco.
Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, BTS and Selena Gomez have two nominations each, as do Drake and BLACKPINK.
Other nominees include Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Post Malone and The Jonas Brothers.
The 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards, hosted by former Nickelodeon star and current Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, will air live on March 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.
Here is the full list of music nominees:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Drake
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey
“Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
“Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE SONG
“Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd
“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift
“Dynamite” by BTS
“Toosie Slide” by Drake
“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes
“Yummy” by Justin Bieber
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
Savannah Clarke (Australia)
David Guetta (Europe)
Master KG (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)
By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.