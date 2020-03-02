Justin Bieber launches first two videos for 'Changes: The Movement' visual album

Def Jam/RBMG

Def Jam/RBMGJustin Bieber wants his music to inspire movement.

On Monday, the singer released dance videos for two songs off his new album Changes: “Habitual” and “All Around Me.”

The visuals, from his newly launched Changes: The Movement series, feature professional dancers performing interpretive choreography to each song. In the clip for “All Around Me,” two dancers dance a love scene as the walls close in around them.

In the clip for “Habitual,” a group of male and females dancers begin the number backstage, before pairing up for a synchronized routine on stage at an empty theater.

Last week, Justin announced he’d be launching the Changes: The Movement series, with new videos dropping every Monday and Wednesday at noon ET on YouTube.

“Here we go. As promised teamed up with my friend and choreographer @nickdemoura to make a visual album to #Changes,” Justin wrote.

“#ChangesTheMovement starts next week every Monday and Wednesday noon est on my YouTube every week. Thank you to the entire dance community.”

You may recall that Justin did a similar project for his last album: In 2015, he released Purpose: The Movement, a series of videos for each track from the album. Played together, they formed a 30-minute long dance film. Last year, VEVO announced that the visual for "Sorry" in the Purpose series was the third-most watched video globally of all time, 3.19 billion views.

