Justin Bieber launches charity auction to support Haitians devastated by earthquake

Rory Kramer

Justin Bieber has launched a fundraiser to help the people of Haiti, who are struggling to rebuild after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the country, killing over 2,200 people and destroying more than 100,000 homes.

Project Medishare, a global nonprofit, announced Wednesday that they partnered with the “Peaches” singer and the activist network Propeller for a charity auction, all proceeds from which will go to help the people of Haiti.

Bieber has donated a Vegas experience for two, complete with round-trip flights, a hotel stay, tickets to his concert at the T-Mobile Arena and a VIP meet and greet. He also donated a variety of original artworks. Also up for grabs is an exclusive invite to Bieber’s event in New York City, set to take place the week of September 12. The auction ends September 7.

“Thank you @justinbieberfor setting up an auction with @propeller.la to raise funds for @medishare4haiti,” the organization shared on Instagram. “100% of proceeds will support our work on the ground providing critical medical care and distributing food and hygiene kits to families affected by the devastating 7.2 earthquake in #Haiti.”

Those wanting to help can donate now on Project Medishare’s website, and also stay up to date there on the ongoing relief efforts.

Haiti’s recovery efforts were further hampered by Tropical Storm Grace, which drenched the Caribbean nation two days after the devastating earthquake, which triggered flash floods and mudslides. The back-to-back natural disasters came as Haiti grapples with a political crisis following the assassination of their president, Jovenel Moïse.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.