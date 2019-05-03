Justin Bieber keeping "Company" with YouTube

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGJustin Bieber, who was discovered on YouTube back in the day, is coming home, with a "top-secret project" for the streaming video giant.

According to Variety, the endeavor from the Google-owned company will premiere next year, but if you're looking for more details, "Sorry."

For the record, Justin is ranked at the most-followed music artist on YouTube, with his channel, kidrauhl, boasting more than 44.5 million subscribers, and more than 10 billion views to date.

Recently, Justin contributed to Lil Dicky's track "Earth," and has been teasing a collaboration with Ed Sheeran. That followed his appearance at Coachella, during which he hinted at new music.

