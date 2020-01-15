Justin Bieber just set an very unusual 'Billboard' chart record

Courtesy SB Projects

In his career, Justin Bieber has set many records, such as being the first artist to surpass 10 billion video views on Vevo. Now, he's just set another one, and it'll probably be a very long time before anyone else manages to match or beat it.

According to Billboard, Justin is the first artist ever to be number one on the publication's Hot R&B Songs chart and Hot Country Songs chart in the same week. Of course, it did take him two different songs to do it.

Justin's collabo with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours," is spending its 14th week on the Hot Country Songs chart, while his new solo single, "Yummy," just hit number one on the Hot R&B Songs chart.

As previously reported, Justin was previously number one on the Hot R&B Songs chart in 2018 as one of the artists who joined DJ Khaled for his hit "No Brainer." But "10,000 Hours" is Justin's debut appearance on the Hot Country Songs Chart.

As previously reported, on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, "Yummy" is at number two and "10,000 Hours" is number five, giving Justin two titles in the top five.

