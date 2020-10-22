Justin Bieber issues message on racism and Black Lives Matter: "I'm not going to stop talking about it"

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Justin Bieber is serving up major ally vibes.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a message with his 149 million followers about Black Lives Matter and racism — not once, but twice.

“Some may say what good does it do to post ‘black lives matter…’ I’ll tell you why,” he wrote in his first post, alongside a picture of BLM protestors. “I want everyone to know what matters to me. I want people to know what is heavy on my heart. I want people to know I haven’t forgotten. I want to use the platform I have to remind people that racism is evil and it is ingrained in our culture.”

Justin added, “I want my black brothers and sisters to feel supported, seen and valued. If this bothers you I just want you to know I’m not going to stop talking about it. Ever.”

The “Yummy” singer continued the conversation in a second post a few hours later. This one simply featured a screenshot of text and was captioned, “Don’t change the subject.”

“Saying black lives matter doesn’t mean that other lives don’t matter,” he began.

“You can’t deny that racism is ingrained in our culture,” the Grammy-award winner continued. “It is straight up mean[t] to change the subject to something you believe matters equally or more. Why can’t black lives simply just matter. Don’t change the subject.”

The posts apparently left commenters polarized: Some praised Justin’s efforts to support the Black Lives Matter movement, while others disagreed with him and wrote, ‘All Lives Matter’ — a slogan that’s become associated with criticism of BLM.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.