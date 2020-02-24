Justin Bieber is "super grateful" about success of new album 'Changes,' teases "visual album"

Def Jam/RBMG

Justin Bieber isn't taking the number-one debut of his new album Changes for granted.

"Super grateful for this past week with #changes," he tweeted.

On Instagram, he posted several news stories about the album's number-one debut, and wrote "Thank you" on each one.

As previously reported, Changes entered the Billboard chart at number one, making him, at age 25, the youngest artist to score seven number-one albums. Elvis Presley held the record previously. Justin turns 26 on March 1, by the way.



The singer has more content for fans on the way, as well.

"This week is the big finale of #JustinBieberSeasons and another music video from Changes on @AppleMusic," he wrote on Twitter. "And I think I might give you a visual album."



A "visual album" usually means the simultaneous release of videos for every track on an album; sometimes they're connected, but sometimes they're not. We'll have to wait and see what Justin has in store.

Super grateful for this past week with #changes. This week is the big finale of #JustinBieberSeasons and another music video from changes on @AppleMusic and I think I might give you a visual album 🤔 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 24, 2020





