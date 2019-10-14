Justin Bieber is now number one on the country chart, thanks to Dan + Shay

Catherine PowellJustin Bieber has two people to thank for his first number-one country hit.

Justin teamed up with crossover country duo Dan + Shay for the romantic track "10,000 Hours," and now the track has blasted from number 40 to number one on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, which measures airplay, streaming and sales.

Hot Country Songs is now the seventh Billboard chart that Justin has topped in his career, and he's the only act ever to have reached number one on all of those seven. The other charts are the Hot 100, Hot Latin Songs, Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, Hot Rap Songs, Hot R&B Songs, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

On the Billboard Hot 100, "10,000 Hours" has hit number four -- it's Justin's 16th top 10 on that chart, and Dan + Shay's first. The highest they'd gotten previously was #21, with "Tequila."

Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers tells Billboard, "We wrote this song about our wives, and we're glad that it means as much to our fans as it does to us. The reaction has been incredible."

