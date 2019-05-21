Justin Bieber is launching his own deodorant

Gotham/GC Images

Justin Bieber has a fresh a new deal in the works...with a natural deodorant company.

AdAge reports the singer is teaming up with Schmidt’s Naturals to launch a new deodorant called "Here + Now." The collab will become available globally both online and in Whole Foods stores this fall.

"Here + Now has various meanings, but to me it's about being present in daily life," says Schmidt’s CEO Michael Cammarata.

He adds, "Schmidt's started as a name, and it's become more of a movement. We've proved natural does work. We don’t limit availability. We're able to make natural products accessible. I think the partnership with Justin really shows the brand extends beyond a niche."

And the Biebs is in good company: The brand previously collaborated with scientist and environmentalist Jane Goodall on a Lily of the Valley deodorant.

