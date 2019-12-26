Justin Bieber is entirely relatable as he belts Christmas songs from behind the wheel

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC ImagesIf you've ever felt the need to belt out a show-stopping number while weaving through traffic on the expressway, you're not alone. Justin Bieber recently proved how musical he becomes once he jumps behind the steering wheel.

In a hilarious series of Instagram posts, the "Sorry" singer is seen enjoying his car's acoustics as he sings along to some of his Christmas hits.

It also adds to the hilarity that the 25-year-old is wearing festive Christmas pajama pants and a puffy white hat as he leads his holiday sing-along.

Bieber throws it back to his 2011 holiday hits "Mistletoe," "Christmas Eve," and "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." The latter has Justin happily bobbing his head and bouncing his knee along to the beat, showing that no one is immune from the infectious Christmas cheer.

Wife Hailey Bieber couldn't help herself from gushing over her husband's holiday antics, "look at how cute you areeeeee!!!! Hiiiiiii!!!!"

So, where was Justin driving to? Some fans showed off their detective skills by determining, based on the weather and landmarks that he passed, that he was heading to his mother's house in Stratford, Ontario.

Bieber is gearing up for a busy new year, with a new single "Yummy" dropping on January 3. He'll follow up with a studio album, his first in four years, along with a new tour and docu-series.