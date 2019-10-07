Justin Bieber hits country chart for the first time, thanks to "10,000 Hours"

Catherine Powell

Ten years after the release of his first single, Justin Bieber is still experiencing firsts in his music career. The latest? His first-ever country chart hit.

"10,000 Hours," Justin's new collab with country duo Dan + Shay, has debuted on Billboard's Country Airplay chart at number 20. On the Hot Country Songs chart, which takes into account airplay, streaming and sales, the song enters at number 40.

As previously reported, "10,000 Hours" is the first taste of Dan + Shay's next album. The duo is co-managed by Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, and they sang at Justin's wedding celebration on September 30.

Dan, Shay, Justin and their respective wives all appear in the video for "10,000 Hours."

