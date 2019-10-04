Justin Bieber hits back at PETA after kitten criticism: "Leave my beautiful cats alone"

iStock/VolchanskiyJustin Bieber is hitting back at PETA, after the animals rights organization criticized him for buying two part-exotic kittens. The so-called Savannah kittens are a cross between domestic cats and servals, which are a type of African wild cat.

On his Instagram Story Thursday night, Justin wrote, “PETA can suck it.”

He continued, “PETA go focus on real problems. Like poaching, and animal brutality. Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat? U weren’t tripping when I got my dog Oscar and he wasn’t a rescue.”

Justin added that, while he believes in adopting rescues, he also believes you should be able to go to breeders if you have a preference.

“PETA go help with all of the plastic in the ocean, and leave my beautiful cats alone,” he concluded.

His response came after PETA’s Senior Vice President Lisa Lange released a statement to People claiming Bieber was “fueling a dangerous demand for hybrid cats” and that he doesn’t “care” about helping animals.

On Friday, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk responded to Justin’s Instagram Story in a statement, saying, “Sorry, Justin, but you must think more deeply about this issue: When millions of animals are losing their lives every year because not enough people adopt — choosing instead to shop — the animal overpopulation crisis is a ‘real problem.’ That’s what ‘sucks.'”

Justin bought the two kittens, named Sushi and Tuna, ahead of his second wedding to Hailey. They already have their own Instagram account, run by Justin.

