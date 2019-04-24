Justin Bieber hits back at Coachella criticism — and Ariana backs him up

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

When Justin Bieber hit back at a reporter for criticizing his Coachella performance, Ariana Grande backed him up.

In response to E!’s Nightly Pop host Morgan Stewart, who called him out for lip-syncing, Justin tweeted, “Imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other people's expense actually building people up and encouraging people, how much positivity you could bring.”

Justin encouraged Stewart to use her platform for good, continuing, “And rather than being positive you belittle people. Think about how awesome it felt for me to be on that stage after being away for so long the excitement and joy it gave me doing the thing i love the most, i sang to [a] backtrack like most cameos do this is a normal thing.”

Ariana quickly came to his defense, tweeting, “We also decided to do this ten minutes before my set started. we had 0 soundcheck, 0 rehearsal. u were singing with the back tracking like most cameos do.”

She added, “people are bored. people don’t know how it feels to be under such scrutiny. the world was happy to have u on stage again.”

After tweeting some more words of encouragement to Justin, she concluded, “i don’t like when people try to ruin beautiful moments for my friends that’s all. have a good day.”

