Justin Bieber hints new music is coming in 2020

Lisa Rose/NBC

Lisa Rose/NBCAfter being spotted hanging around recording studios, Justin Bieber dropped a major hint that he has new music coming out soon.

On Wednesday, the "Sorry" singer started uploading images and videos to his Instagram that only said "2020" in bulky white letters against a black starry sky. In his Instagram Stories, the stars silently twinkle, almost like cameras flashing in a dark stadium, in the seven second video.

The video was captionless, as were the photos.

Bieber hasn't released a studio album since 2015's Purpose. While he hasn't worked on any individual tracks over the past four years, he did jump on a few collaborations -- most notably Luis Fonsi's 2017 summer smash "Despacito" and Ed Sheeran's "I Don't Care."

However, rumors of a complete comeback began swirling in July when Bieber tweeted that he had "Some good music coming." Then, on October 8, those rumors intensified when the 25-year-old confirmed on Twitter that he "Finished something very special in the studio tonight."

It is unknown if 2020 will bring new Bieber songs or an entire album. His timing, however, is raising some eyebrows that there might be an ulterior reason as to why he set his sights on 2020.

Ex Selena Gomez, who also hasn't released a studio album since 2015, recently announced that she will be releasing her new album SG2 on January 10.

While it's unknown when exactly Bieber will issue his rumored new music, fans aren't ruling out the possibility that he might drop something at the same time considering the black and white themes used in both Bieber's "2020" announcement and Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" music video, to which fans believed the latter was a diss track against her ex-boyfriend.