Justin Bieber has “Intentions” to give back with new song featuring Quavo

Justin Bieber has only good intentions with his new song, "Intentions," featuring Quavo.

With the release of the new single off his upcoming album, Changes, Justin has partnered with the L.A. nonprofit Alexandria House, which provides safe and supportive housing for women and children transitioning from homelessness or crisis situations.

In the song's video, Justin spotlights the stories of three women who have “graduated” from the Alexandria transitional housing program. Justin and Quavo surprise each of them with something they need to help achieve their dreams, including a car for one of the women so she can get to school each day.

Justin has also set up an Intentions Fund, pledging $200,000 to support Alexandria House families. Fans are encouraged to donate, too.

Changes comes out February 14.

