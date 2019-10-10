Justin Bieber has babies on the brain, but also wants a double date with Miley & Cody

iStock/Zoa-Arts

iStock/Zoa-ArtsFirst comes love, then comes marriage, then comes....Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey going on a double date with Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson?

Now that Miley and Australian singer and actor Cody Simpson appear to be Instagram official, with Miley referring to him as her "BF" and posting videos of them brushing their teeth together, Justin wants in on the action. When Cody posted a picture of himself shirtless, Justin commented, "Ur body is a wonderland," and added, "Double date?" To which Cody responded, "Text me."

Most fans are supportive the idea, with some requesting video and pics of the date when it happens. A few don't seem to be too thrilled, though: One wrote to Justin, "Stay away from them you rat," while others simply wrote, "No."

Meanwhile, Justin also appears to be focused on expanding his family. The newlywed posted several videos of parents enjoying cute moments with their young children. He captioned one, "This is something I look forward to :)," and captioned the other, "Hailey with your attitude and my savage behavior we are in a world of trouble haha."

That last comment led several fans to ask, "Is Hailey pregnant?" Stay tuned....

