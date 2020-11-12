Justin Bieber & Gabby Barrett go home empty-handed, Maren Morris cleans up at CMA Awards

Bieber: ABC/CMA; Barrett/Puth: ABC

Justin Bieber and Gabby Barrett were nominated for multiple awards at Wednesday night’s Country Music Association Awards on ABC, and though they both performed on the show, they both went home empty-handed. It was Maren Morris who ended up being the night’s big winner thanks to her smash “The Bones.”

Even before the CMA Awards officially began, a few winners were announced, and Justin found out that his hit single with Dan + Shay, “10,000 Hours,” had already lost two out of the three categories it was nominated in: Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year.

During the show, Justin and Dan + Shay performed the song together for the very first time, on the completely empty stage of the legendary L.A. venue the Hollywood Bowl, to a bunch of empty seats. But “10,000 Hours” failed to take home the trophy in the one remaining category it was nominated in, Single of the Year. Dan + Shay did win the Vocal Duo award, however.

Gabby Barrett’s smash “I Hope” was also nominated for Single of the Year, and she herself was up for New Artist of the Year, but she lost both of those categories. However, she got to perform “I Hope” for the first time with Charlie Puth. The very pregnant singer sat on a stool and looked glamorous while Charlie stood some distance away playing keyboards.

But their losses were Maren Morris’ gain. The new mom won Single and Song of the Year for her crossover hit “The Bones” and, for the very first time, also won the prestigious Female Vocalist of the Year category.

Well, there’s always the Grammy Awards. The nominations for those will be announced November 24.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.