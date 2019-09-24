Justin Bieber finds a "side hustle": Sneaker painting

iStock/oxicoIt seems that fans anxious for Justin Bieber to make a new album may have to wait even longer, since the singer's evidently found a new way to occupy his time.

On Instagram, he posted an image of a marble countertop loaded with art supplies, including sharpies, masking tape, a bottle of pink acrylic paint and paintbrushes. There's also a bowl with pink liquid, and a sneaker that appears to have been freshly painted pink.

He captioned the photo, "Found a side hustle."

Justin's newfound artistic activity is in addition to the work he's doing on his Drew House clothing line. He's also been busy posting endless photos and videos of his two kittens and two dogs. So for now, we'll just have to be satisfied with Justin's hit duet with Ed Sheeran, "I Don't Care."

As People reports, Justin and his wife Hailey celebrated their first anniversary on September 13, but plan to have a religious ceremony with friends and family later this month.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.