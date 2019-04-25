Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran, together again? Identical Instagram photos point to new collabo

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImageJustin Bieber appeared at Coachella, teased a new album and contributed a few verses to Lil Dicky's new charity single. Now it appears as though he's working on something with his pal Ed Sheeran, with whom he co-wrote the songs "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water."

A week ago, Justin's manager Scooter Braun posted a photo on Instagram showing Justin standing in front of a green screen, with the caption, "This guy! Something is happening."

And today, Ed's manager Stuart Camp posted a photo of Ed standing in the exact same pose in front of an identical green screen, with the caption, "This guy! Something is happening. "

A source close to the situation tells the website The Blast that Justin and Ed are "definitely working on a new project together," but there are no further details.

