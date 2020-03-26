Justin Bieber drops second compilation, 'Work from Home'

Courtesy SB Projects

Courtesy SB ProjectsJustin Bieber just dropped his second compilation of the week.

The singer released Work from Home, a five-song EP featuring the tracks “Changes,” “Available,” “At Least for Now,” “Running Over” featuring Lil Dicky, and “Intentions (Acoustic).”

All of the songs can also be found on Justin's Changes album, with the exception of the acoustic version of “Intentions,” which he had released separately last week.

On Tuesday, Justin announced he’d be sharing bi-weekly compilations with fans. His first one was titled R&Bieber and featured five other songs from his Changes album.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.