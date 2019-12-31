Justin Bieber details new docuseries Seasons, premiering January 27; sneak peek tonight on ABC

Courtesy YouTube Originals

After teasing it in his new album trailer, Justin Bieber has now announced details of his new docuseries, which is a partnership with YouTube Originals.

Justin Bieber: Seasons will premiere Monday, January 27 at noon ET, but you can get a sneak peek tonight on ABC during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. After the ball drop, you'll get a preview of the series and special message from Justin.

In a statement, Justin says of the project, "When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”

Over the course of 10 episodes, Seasons will chronicle the making of Justin's new album, his first in four years. In addition to interviews with Justin himself, you'll hear from his family, friends and collaborators, including his manager Scooter Braun and Justin's wife Hailey Bieber. Also included in the docuseries is a behind the scenes look at the Bieb's personal life, with never-before-seen footage of his wedding and his day-to-day activities.

New music from the album will be featured during the episodes, which will premiere free each Monday and Wednesday at noon ET. If you sign up for YouTube Premium, you can get early access to episodes and watch them without ads.

The entire project is a full circle moment for Justin who, of course, was discovered on YouTube. He's currently the most subscribed artist on the platform, with 47.8 million, and has racked up over 19 billion views on his official YouTube channel.

Watch the trailer now on YouTube.

