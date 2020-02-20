Justin Bieber dances to “Baby” with James Corden and a bunch of toddlers

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedContinuing his Late Late Show takeover Wednesday, Justin Bieber joined James Corden and some adorable kids for “Toddlerography.”

In the popular segment, the two allow young children to teach them some dance moves while they try their best to keep up. They dance, appropriately, to Justin’s early hit, “Baby.”

When James needs to cool down, they all sit around blowing bubbles.

After “Toddlerography,” Justin and James appeared in a pre-recorded segment where they take a “Yummy” Food Truck out on the streets of Los Angeles to sell fish tacos and grilled cheese.

Earlier this week, Justin participated in his third “Carpool Karaoke” segment with Corden.

