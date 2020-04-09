Justin Bieber curates Amazon Music At Home playlist featuring Drake, Billie Eilish and more

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Need some music recommendations while stuck in quarantine? Justin Bieber is here to curate a playlist to soundtrack your days and nights at home.

As part of Amazon Music’s At Home playlist series launching this week, Justin has put together a list of some of his current faves, including Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” Billie Eilish’s “I love you,” Post Malone’s “Circles,” The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and more.

He also features some of his own tracks, of course, including “Intentions (Acoustic),” “Come Around Me,” his album title track “Changes,” and the piano version of his collab with Dan + Shay, “10,000 Hours.”



Fans can listen to the playlist on the Amazon Music app or by saying, “Alexa, play the Justin Bieber At Home playlist” on Alexa-enabled devices.

New At Home playlists will be revealed every Wednesday.

