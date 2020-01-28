Justin Bieber confirms "Yummy" is about his "sex life" with Hailey

RBMG/Def Jam

RBMG/Def JamDuring an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, Justin Bieber revealed what his song “Yummy” is about -- and it’s pretty much what we all thought.

“My sex life,” Justin told Ellen when she asked him to clarify the song’s meaning.

"That's what I thought it was," Ellen said, referencing the lyric about toes curling.

"Yeah, it is what it is, right? I'm married, you know, so?" Justin said before taking some gulps of water and asking if it’s getting hot in the studio.

The singer, who just announced his new album, Changes, is coming February 14, also dished on his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber. He admits to being “extremely nervous” when he proposed and wondering if he was ready to make the commitment.

"I'm glad it worked out because she's an amazing, amazing, amazing person," Justin said. "She's super precious. I enjoy spending my life with her."

Justin announced a brand-new tour Tuesday, which kicks off in May. His YouTube docu-series, Seasons, debuted Monday.

