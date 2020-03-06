Justin Bieber chats with Demi Lovato about marriage, similar struggles

© 2020 Ellen Digital Ventures | In partnership with Warner Bros. Entertainment

© 2020 Ellen Digital Ventures | In partnership with Warner Bros. EntertainmentJustin Bieber joined guest host Demi Lovato on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday.

The two, who are both managed by Scooter Braun, discussed everything from their similar struggles, to Justin’s current favorite topic: his wife, Hailey.

While talking about the moment he and Hailey first met when they were teens, Justin jokes that he thinks their Christian parents deliberately set them up.

“Looking back now, it was definitely an arranged marriage, like they set this whole thing up,” he says. “Since she was raised Christian, it was like, ‘Oh, I want to introduce you to Justin and his mom. They have similar values and believe the same things, we think you guys would be good friends.’”

Demi says she refers to Hailey as her “guardian angel” because she always appears just when Demi needs her. She also tells Justin that he was an inspiration to her as she recovered from her substance abuse relapse in 2018.

“You’ve been through this and you’ve come out of the other side and I really just admire the man that you are today,” Demi tells him.

Demi's new song, "I Love Me," is out today. She was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday as well to discuss her recovery and tease the empowering new song.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



