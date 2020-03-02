Justin Bieber celebrates his 26th birthday with weekend festivities

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicJustin Bieber celebrated his 26th birthday with double the festivities this weekend.

On Sunday, Justin's actual birthday, the singer celebrated with close loved ones, including wife Hailey, at his home in Los Angeles. Hailey gave a peek at the backyard party on her Instagram Story, which featured candles decorating the pool and a screen to watch movies, including Adam Sandler’s The Wedding Singer.

Hailey also took to Instagram to share a birthday message for her hubby. "happy birthday best friend," she wrote alongside a series of photos of them. "thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day.. I love you."

Saturday, E! News reports Justin had a bigger birthday celebration, beginning with dinner at L.A. Italian restaurant Pecorino and ending with 40 to 50 of his friends at the nightclub Delilah. Justin even took the mic at one point and sang his new song, “Intentions,” to Hailey.

He later posted a photo of him and Hailey kissing to his Instagram, writing, “Your [sic] my birthday gift bubba.”

"Justin and Hailey were inseparable the entire night," a source tells E! News. "He always had his arm around her and they were constantly dancing to the music. They both had several drinks throughout the night and seemed to be enjoying themselves. No one ever sat down; it was constant dancing and chatting with friends."

