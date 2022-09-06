Justin Bieber cancels Justice World Tour: “I need to make my health the priority”

RBMG/Def Jam Recordings

Justin Bieber has called off his Justice World Tour to prioritize his health.

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner told fans via his Instagram Story that he’s scrapping his remaining tour dates.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” the statement began. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.”

The “Ghost” singer alerted fans of his health scare in June and said of his remaining U.S. tour dates at the time, “I’m just physically not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious.”

He restarted his tour the following month, performing at Italy’s Lucca Summer festival. Justin said he put everything he had into continuing his Justice tour.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” he expressed. “This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me.”

Justin said he knew in that moment that he had to “make my health the priority.” The “Peaches” singer continued, “I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”

He swears he’s “going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better.”

The singer then thanked his fans for their support, writing, “Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this.”

This is the latest tour Justin was forced to end early. He rescheduled his Changes Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic and canceled his 2017 Purpose World Tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

