Justin Bieber becomes youngest solo artist to score 100 entries on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Justin Bieber has become the youngest solo artist to hit 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Stay,” his song with The Kid LAROI, debuted at number three this week, officially bringing his career-spanning total to 100 at 27 years, four months and three weeks of age.

Justin surpasses Drake, who previously held the title for scoring 100 career entries on the chart when he was 28 years, 11 months and two weeks old in 2015. Drake currently has the most Hot 100 hits of any artist, with 235.

Lil Wayne is the third youngest soloist to have scored 100 Hot 100 hits, doing so when he was 29 years, five months and three weeks old in 2012.

