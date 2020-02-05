Justin Bieber becomes first artist to hit 50 million YouTube subscribers

Courtesy SB Projects

Justin Bieber has become the first artist to hit 50 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The singer, who got his start on the platform back in 2007, holds steady as the most-subscribed artist on YouTube.

The record number of subscribers isn't the only milestone he hit.

The first episode of Justin's new YouTube Original series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, is now YouTube Originals’ most-watched debut episode to date, reaching over 97 countries. The series unveiled its fourth episode Wednesday, focusing on Justin’s relationship with wife Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber: Seasons is documenting Justin's return to the spotlight and the making of his new album, Changes, due out February 14. On Tuesday, Justin used a customized Instagram filter to tease the track list for Changes. Fans pieced together the song titles using the filter that asked “Which Changes track are you?”

Now, we have the complete track list in order. The album includes features by Post Malone on a track called “Forever,” Lil Dicky on the song “Running Over,” Quavo on “Intentions” and Travis Scott on “Second Emotion.”

Here is the track list for Changes, due out February 14:

"All Around Me"

"Habitual"

"Come Around Me"

"Intentions" (ft. Quavo)

"Yummy"

"Available"

"Forever" (ft. Post Malone & Clever)

"Running Over" (ft. Lil Dicky)

"Take It Out On Me"

"Second Emotion" (ft. Travis Scott)

"Get Me" (ft. Kehlani)

"ETA"

"Changes"

"Confirmation"

"That’s What Love Is"

"At Least For Now"

"Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)"

