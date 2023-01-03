Justin Bieber attends party without performers realizing it

Gotham/GC Images

Justin Bieber showed off how incredibly stealthy he can be after hitting up a New Year’s celebration and partying it up to a Beyoncé song without the performers noticing.

The moment was captured by the Nu-Disco band OneUpDuo while performing at a party in Aspen, Colorado. They were belting out Bey’s “Love on Top” and failed to notice a familiar face grooving in the front.

“That time we were minding our business and didn’t realize Justin Bieber was jammin!!!” the band joked, sharing the moment of the hitmaker waving his arms and dancing just steps away from them.

Fans have flooded the comments by saying the band did Justin a solid by treating him like everyone else at the party, in addition to giving him a real good time, as evidenced by his dance moves.

Justin and wife Hailey Bieber spent the holidays in Aspen, with Hailey sharing several snaps of their celebrations to Instagram.

