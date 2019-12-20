Justin Bieber appears to tease new music next week, and next month

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGIn October, Justin Bieber said he was releasing an album in 2019, and then said he'd release it by Christmas if his Instagram post -- which has since been removed -- got 20 million likes. Well, it appears as though Justin is going to release something before the end of the year, but it's not clear what.

On Instagram, Justin has posted several repetitions of the number "2020" -- as in next year -- and captioned them, "December 24, December 31, January 3 ... #2020."

Now, this could mean that Justin's planning to drop a song on Christmas Eve, one on New Year's Eve, and then another one on January 3, or perhaps he means he's going to release an entire album January 3. Or perhaps, it means something else entirely.

Justin's most recent album, Purpose, came out in 2015. Since then, he's released a slew of stand-alone singles and collaborations, most recently "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay.

