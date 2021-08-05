Justin Bieber apologizes for promoting Morgan Wallen’s music after singer’s racial slur

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to apologize for promoting Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous: The Double Album, six months after the embattled country singer was caught on video using a racial slur.

The since deleted post, captured in a screenshot by PopCrave and the Bieber fan page JBiebertraacker, read, “Love this album,” written over a screenshot of Wallen’s album.

Soon after, Justin apologized, explaining, “I had no idea that the guy’s music i posted was recently found saying racist comments.”

“As you know i don’t support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone i offended,” he continued.

“When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny,” Justin shared in a second post. “I hurt a lot of people especially the Black people in my life but was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n-word. This brings those painful memories back up, I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person.”

In a third post, Biebs noted, “I have so much more to learn and I’m grateful for my black brothers and sisters for being patient with me as i have a long way to go.”

Justin was referring to a video that surfaced in 2014 in which he, then 15, could be heard making a racist joke using a racial epithet. He quickly apologized. A few days later, another video of Bieber came out also capturing him using the slur, followed by yet another apology.

