Justin Bieber answers Ellen’s “Burning Questions” about wife Hailey: "She's got me wrapped around her finger”

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagic

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagicJustin Bieber stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday to play a game of “Burning Questions,” where he dished on some details about his marriage to Hailey.

Justin revealed Hailey smells like “Ariana Grande’s perfume” and has a bunch of weird pet names for him.

"She calls me 'goo goo,' which is kind of weird, but I like it... I do," he said. "She's got me wrapped around her finger pretty much. We're both each other's goo goos. Yeah, it's pretty cute. It's good stuff."

When asked if his mustache would ever make a comeback, Justin said probably not for a while, because Hailey doesn’t like it. He also revealed his favorite body part is his “hockey butt,” but told the audience, “Don’t look! It’s my wife’s.”

It’s clear Justin values Hailey’s opinions and choices. When Ellen asked how many kids he wants to have, he respectfully responded, "I think it's up to Hailey, because it's her body."

On Sunday, Justin celebrated his 26th birthday with a low-key night at home, planned by Hailey.

"My wife did up my house really nicely, and she had a movie playing," Justin told Ellen. "It was like this really romantic night, it's not a big deal. I mean, it was pretty cool."

