Justin Bieber's new single just got even yummier.

The singer has announced that he’s dropping a remix of “Yummy” featuring Summer Walker next week.

"Might have to drop this @IAMSUMMERWALKER #yummy remix next week," Justin tweeted. To which Summer responded, “im wit it.”

Earlier this week, Justin released “Get Me,” featuring Kehlani, the second track off his upcoming album, Changes, which is out February 14.

