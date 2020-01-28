Justin Bieber announces release date of his upcoming album 'Changes'

Courtesy SB Projects

The countdown is officially on for Justin Bieber's highly anticipated new album, his first in nearly five years.

The "Sorry" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the title and release date, "My new album #Changes out Feb 14," writes Bieber, who also released a new collaboration "Get Me," with Kehlani, which is available for streaming now.

However, it turns out that the 25-year-old partially spilled the beans on Monday during his appearance on The Ellen Show. Ellen DeGeneres posted the video reveal on Instagram a little before midnight, captioning, "@JustinBieber accidentally gave me the release date for his new album."

"That's Valentine's Day," DeGeneres excitedly points out upon learning of the February 14 release date, to which Bieber reveals that she is the first person to hear the big news.

"So, I guess this is the first time I'm saying that. Nobody knew that until right now," he discloses.

Changes follows Bieber's 2015 RIAA-certified 4x Platinum Purpose, which produced hits "Sorry," "Love Yourself," and "Where Are U Now."

Justin began teasing his fifth studio album on Christmas Eve and followed up with the release of the album's first single "Yummy" on January 3.

Also leading up to the February 14 release of Changes, the "I Don't Care" singer premiered his YouTube Originals documentary series Seasons on January 27.

The first Justin Bieber: Seasons episode, titled “Leaving the Spotlight,” focused on Justin getting back into the studio and onto the stage two years after cancelling the remaining dates on his Purpose Tour in 2017.

The series will run for 10 episodes with new installments airing every Monday and Wednesday.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.