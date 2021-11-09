Justin Bieber announces free virtual concert in the metaverse

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Justin Bieber is entering the metaverse.

The singer has announced Justin Bieber — An Interactive Virtual Experience, a live, virtual concert on the platform Wave.

Using real-time motion-capture technology, Justin will perform a full show as a digital avatar, singing songs off his album, Justice. Fans will get the chance to interact with the show, appearing on stage alongside Justin’s avatar as well as influencing his performance and environments as the show goes on.

“I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans,” says Justin, who’s an investor in the platform. “I’m excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can’t wait for them to check out this interactive performance.”

You can sign up on Wave.watch and experience the event for free on November 18 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. It will be rebroadcast on November 20 and 21 for fans worldwide on Wave.watch and YouTube in their respective time zones.

