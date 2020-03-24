Justin Bieber announces bi-weekly compilations; releases first one, 'R&Bieber'

Justin Bieber is offering a bright spot for fans during this time of COVID-19 and social distancing.
The singer announced on social media that he’ll be releasing compilations of his music twice a week until further notice.
“Gonna be putting up some compilations for you guys. Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Justin wrote, including a link to the first collection out today, titled R&Bieber.
The compilation features five tracks from Justin’s latest album, Changes: "Habitual," "Take It Out on Me," "Changes," "Available," and "Get Me," featuring Kehlani.
Last week, Justin released an acoustic version of his song “Intentions” and urged fans to self-quarantine.
“You asked for it,” Justin wrote. “Intentions acoustic for the #changes album. Now stay inside :).”
