Justin Bieber announces bi-weekly compilations; releases first one, 'R&Bieber'

Justin Bieber is offering a bright spot for fans during this time of COVID-19 and social distancing.

The singer announced on social media that he’ll be releasing compilations of his music twice a week until further notice.

“Gonna be putting up some compilations for you guys. Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Justin wrote, including a link to the first collection out today, titled R&Bieber.

The compilation features five tracks from Justin’s latest album, Changes: "Habitual," "Take It Out on Me," "Changes," "Available," and "Get Me," featuring Kehlani.

Last week, Justin released an acoustic version of his song “Intentions” and urged fans to self-quarantine.

“You asked for it,” Justin wrote. “Intentions acoustic for the #changes album. Now stay inside :).”

