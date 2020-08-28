Justin Bieber and wife Hailey snag $25.8 million Beverly Hills home

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey just bought an enormous new mansion in Beverly Hills.

According to Variety, the couple dropped over $25 million for the property in the gated community of Beverly Park that’s also home to celebs including Sofia Vergara, Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart and more.

The purchase comes a mere 18 months after they bought their current $8.5 million Beverly Hills home.

The new house is a major upgrade, with seven bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and a ton of high-end amenities including a home gym, a soundproof movie theater, a full-size tennis court and an infinity pool.

By Andrea Tuccillo

