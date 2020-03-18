Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are socially distancing themselves in Canada

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagic

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagicIn response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber have reportedly decided to ride out the outbreak in Justin’s native Canada on Tuesday, a source tells People magazine.

“They plan on socially distancing themselves,” says the insider. “In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still.”

“They plan on staying in Canada until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives,” adds the source.

The move comes on the heals of Justin’s Instagram post earlier in the day, urging his fans to follow safety guidelines to fight the pandemic.

“Obviously this is a really scary time,” wrote Bieber 26. “I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us.”

The message was accompanied by a video montage of various groups of people performing random acts of kindness.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that the country has closed its borders to everyone but Canadian citizens, permanent residents and U.S. citizens due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, there are at least 6,420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S, with the worldwide total now topping 196,600.

