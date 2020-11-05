Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay to give world TV premiere of hit single "10,000" hours

Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay released their duet “10,000 Hours” over a year ago — but the two acts are finally going to sing it together for the first time on TV next week.

The performance will take place at the Country Music Association Awards, which are airing November 11 on ABC. The song is up for three awards: Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. The video for the track featured Justin’s wife Hailey, as well as the wives of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney.

Other nominated songs include Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” and “The Bones,” by Maren Morris.

The show, hosted by Reba McEntire and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman and country star Darius Rucker, will also feature performances by Keith Urban and “7 Summers” singer Morgan Wallen, plus many others. It airs live from Nashville’s City Center at 8 p.m. ET next Wednesday.

By Andrea Dresdale

