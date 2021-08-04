Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s pandemic duet has now raised $3.5 million

SB Projects/Def Jam Recordings/Republic Records

Last year, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber got together to release the charity duet “Stuck with U.” More than a year after the song hit number one, the money is still rolling in.

The single has now raised more than $3.5 million for the First Responders Children’s Foundation. The money raised will provide financial support to the families of first responders, including paying for funerals for those who died of COVID-19, funding scholarships for their children and providing temporary housing for them to self-quarantine.

In a statement, the president of the Foundation says, “The generosity, and support that Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and [their manager] Scooter Braun have shown the men and women on the front lines of this ongoing pandemic has been a surreal and humbling experience for us.”

“Stuck with U,” which also won the MTV VMA trophy for Best Music Video from Home, featured Ariana and Justin, as well as Ariana’s then-boyfriend — and now husband — Dalton Gomez, Justin’s wife Hailey, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, Chance the Rapper, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jaden Smith and Michael Buble.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.