Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande signing "Stuck with U" CDs to benefit first responders

SB Projects in conjunction with Def Jam Recordings and Republic RecordsJustin Bieber and Ariana Grande are making sure their new COVID-19 benefit single, “Stuck with U,” is doing the most good it can.

Proceeds from the song were already going to the First Responders Children’s Fund, but to raise even more money for the non-profit, the two artists will be signing a limited number of CDs for purchase.

"What’s going on guys? You guys asked and so we will be signing a limited number of CDs sold before Friday and all the proceeds will go to the First Responders Children’s Fund," Justin announced on Instagram Wednesday. "So thank you so much for your support and we’re so excited to be partnering with such an amazing charity. You guys are the best," he added.

The signed "Stuck with U" copies run for $5 and are available for 24 hours or until supplies last via Justin's website.

The First Responders Children's Foundation provides grants and scholarships to children of healthcare workers, EMTs, paramedics, police officers and firefighters who have been working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

