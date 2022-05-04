Justin Bieber admits he put unfair expectations on Hailey Bieber when they married

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Justin Bieber has shared his struggles with his mental health and how he unfairly leaned on wife Hailey Bieber when they first got married.

“I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t,” Justin told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. “It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite, man. You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing.”

Justin said he forced himself to discover what was causing his inner turmoil. “It’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were,” he said. “And that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances.”

Justin says he’s now leaning on his faith to overcome these struggles. “Just the idea that I’m forgiven and that [Jesus’] walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself,” he said, adding his faith encourages those to “be the best versions of ourselves.”

“That perspective has really changed everything,” Justin confessed.

He also spoke out about maturity and setting a good example for the younger generation. The “Stay” singer said he was “embraced by the older generation” when he first entered the industry and he’s now paying it forward to the younger crowd.

“It’s fulfilling to be able to embrace these young cats and help get their music out there because I know what it’s like to have this vision and want people to hear your music,” said Justin, adding it’s “an honor” to be able to help young artists.

