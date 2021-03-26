Justin Bieber accuses paparazzi of trying to get upskirt photos of wife Hailey

RACHPOOT/MEGA/GC Images

Justin Bieber is nothing if not a protective husband.

As video posted on E! Online shows, Justin confronted paparazzi who were shooting him and wife Hailey on their way out of a restaurant in West Hollywood, CA Thursday night. The couple got into a private bus, and Justin started to slide the door closed, but then he stuck his head out and asked, “Are you guys shooting underneath her skirt?”

The photographers expressed dismay that Justin would even think that they’d consider doing something like that.

“Oh my God! Please, Justin,” responded a female photographer. Another asked, “Why would someone shoot under her skirt?”

“That’s the question, right?” Justin replied.

Other photographers then chimed in, asking “Why would we do that,” and others saying, “Bro, bro…no one would do that, brother. Come on, bro, look at the videos.”

A source tells E! that the photographers had to crouch down and go under a barrier on the sidewalk to get close enough to shoot the couple, but nobody was attempting to shoot up Hailey’s skirt in the process.

In the early 2000s, tabloids often printed upskirt photos of young female stars like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. Perhaps Justin’s been watching that unauthorized Framing Britney Spears documentary?

By Andrea Dresdale

