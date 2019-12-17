"Just insane": Lauv can't believe he wrote Celine Dion's latest hit

Stefan Kohli

Stefan KohliLauv is best known for his hit "I Like Me Better," but he's also a songwriter whose compositions have been recorded by other artists, including the Backstreet Boys and Demi Lovato. His latest songwriting success is "Imperfections," the current hit by Celine Dion. Lauv tells ABC Audio that he can't believe the song ended up on Celine's number one album, Courage.

"I started [writing the song] with some friends of mine, just kind of with no intentions of that happening," he explains. "And then I think [her team] had kinda like reached out, saying she was a fan and she wants me to work on a record. And I was like, 'That's crazy!' Like, the fact that that would be a thing at all is just insane!"

The song is about how you can't fully commit to another person unless you learn to love yourself, with lyrics like, "I got my own imperfections/I can't hold your heart when I'm fixing mine."

"We sent her the idea and she loved it, and that was that," Lauv adds.

But even though "Imperfections" helped make Courage Celine's first number one album in 17 years, Lauv admits he has yet to come face to face with the Canadian diva.

"I think we follow each other on Instagram, but I haven't met her," he admits.

Perhaps Lauv and Celine can meet up somewhere on the road: Next year, he'll be touring in support of his debut album ~how i'm feeling~, which comes out March 6, while Celine's Courage World Tour continues through September 2020.

