Just Found In Latin America – Spiders That Look Like Spaceships?!

Scientists in Brazil discovered THREE new spider species. And they named them after the Big Three on “Star Trek”: Captain James T. Kirk, Mr. Spock, and Doctor Leonard “Bones” McCoy.

One of the scientists said they resemble “Star Trek” spaceships. Quote, “Arachnologists have a long tradition of giving interesting scientific names . . . it is a great opportunity to acknowledge people or draw parallels with pop culture.”

The species belong to the Roddenberryus genus, named after “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry. R. kirk was found in Costa Rica, and R. spock and R. mccoy were found in Mexico.

