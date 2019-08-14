Just For The Creativity….I Would Give This Girl Her Phone Back!

You have to applaud the ingenuity of a 15-year-old girl who found a way to stay online after her phone was confiscated.

The girl, who goes by the handle “Dorothy”, simply used the family’s LG Smart Refrigerator to keep sending tweets.

Dorothy told The Guardian that her mother took her devices “so I’d pay more attention to my surroundings”. But her fridge tweet ended up earning over 12,000 retweets and launched the #FreeDorothy hashtag.

Do you limit your children’s online time? Are we getting too technologically advanced if we can use our refrigerators to tweet?