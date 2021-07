Zion Wright went from the Abacoa skate park near Fredrick Small to Tokyo! He is competing in the Olympics this week on NBC. He started skateboarding at the age of 4, moved to California at 16 to pursue the sport in its epicenter and turned pro at 18. Zion will be one of just 20 men competing in park skateboarding Aug. 5.

