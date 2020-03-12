Juno Awards canceled, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards postponed due to coronavirus

iStock/stevanovicigor

iStock/stevanovicigorIt's a bad day for Canadians: The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which was going to feature a performance by Justin Bieber, have been postponed due to COVID-19 coronavirus fears. And the Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys -- set to be hosted by Alessia Cara this weekend -- have been canceled.

In a statement, the Juno Awards organizers wrote, "We are devastated to cancel this national celebration of music, but at this time of global uncertainty, the health, safety and well-being of all Canadians must stand at the forefront of any decisions that impact our communities."

Alessia said in a statement, "I'm so sad (as is everyone putting together the show) but it wouldn't be safe or smart to put thousands of people in an arena right now...I'm hoping we can find some way to make it up to everyone...I was so excited to host but it's better safe than sorry...wash your hands!"

The Juno Awards nominees included Shawn Mendes, Loud Luxury, Justin Bieber, Alessia, The Weeknd, Michael Buble and Avril Lavigne.

The Kids' Choice Awards, which were to be hosted by Chance the Rapper live from Inglewood, CA on March 22, will now be rescheduled, according to Deadline. Nickelodeon said in a statement that the show is being postponed "in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority. We will have further information about a new date in the future.”

Nominees on that show included Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, BTS and The Jonas Brothers.

