Jung Kook misses BTS: “I felt the void of them not being next to me”

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Jung Kook, the global superstar and youngest member of BTS, sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for a reflective interview, where he spoke about the solo career he launched during BTS’ hiatus.

While he’s having a great time with his career having just released his debut solo album GOLDEN, Jung Kook said he misses the other members of BTS, and looks forward to starting back up with them in 2025.

“We were always together for so many years that I felt the void of them not being next to me. You know, I miss them. And I was thinking about them,” he said. “I think the synergy of BTS in 2025 will be incredible. I am so looking forward to it.”

The singer also opened up about the pressure he felt when launching his solo career.

“I enjoy doing my solo work. I also enjoy collaborating with others. But I think if anything, in terms of pressure, I feel more pressure with my outside work because it’s not purely mine,” Jung Kook said.

The singer said he got into the mindset that he shouldn’t be a nuisance to the music, which made him more nervous – especially while working on his song, “TOO MUCH,” with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee.

“When I went to shoot the music video for ‘TOO MUCH,’ I was more nervous because you know, I couldn’t let them down. So, if anything, I think I feel more pressure in those cases,” Jung Kook said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.